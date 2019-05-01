HTX

Springwoods Village creates new urban center in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to spend less time commuting and more time enjoying life, then Springwoods Village may be for you. It's a 2,000-acre master planned community in Spring.

"You can live here, you can work here, you can play here," according to Robert Fields, of real estate firm Patrinely Group.

The most urban part of Springwoods Village is CityPlace, which is anchored by a room Marriott hotel of more than 330 rooms. It's right at the doorstep of employers like Exxon, ABS and HP.

"It gives them a real competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining employees, because they can be out in the suburbs. But it's a more urban, walkable community," said Springwoods Village Development Director Keith Simon.

Nearby, The Market includes popular businesses like Kroger, Torchy's, Jinya Ramen Bar, and MOD Pizza, but Springwoods Village has even more businesses opening soon.

Star Cinema, 24-Hour Fitness, more residential and office space are all under construction. They are surrounded by the natural beauty of trees and water canals which were there when building began years ago.

"One of the things I'm most excited about, is our development will connect to the Spring Creek Greenway, which will be one of the longest greenways in North America," said Fields.

Springwoods Village also hosts a wide variety of community events on a regular basis. You can view its upcoming events here.

