<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5110611" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

In a bustling city like San Francisco where it's easy to burn out, the living network app Recharge is expanding its offerings from upscale hotel room rentals by the hour to homes and apartments that you can also rent by the hour. (KGO-TV)