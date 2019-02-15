Want to own a piece of Chicago history? A home where infamous gangster Al Capone once lived with his wife, mother, and sister is on the market.The two-flat in Chicago's South Side is listed for $109,000. The six-bedroom home sits on a double lot and features hardwood floors, wood trim and large, octagon-style living rooms in each unit.According to listing agent Ryan Smith, the property is one of the first homes Capone purchased in Chicago. The listing happens to coincide with the 90th anniversary of the "St. Valentine's Day Massacre," when seven rivals of Capone's gang were gunned down in a garage in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood on Feb. 14, 1929.