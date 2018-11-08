REAL ESTATE

Renting in Spring Branch West: What will $1,000 get you?

585 N. Dairy Ashford Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Spring Branch West?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Spring Branch West is currently hovering around $955.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,000 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

585 N. Dairy Ashford Road




Listed at $975/month, this 721-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 585 N. Dairy Ashford Road.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

225 N. Dairy Ashford Road




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 225 N. Dairy Ashford Road. It's listed for $955/month for its 634 square feet of space.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. In the condo, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

575 N. Dairy Ashford Road




Finally, here's a 632-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 575 N. Dairy Ashford Road that's going for $949/month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
