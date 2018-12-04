Renting in Spring Branch East: What will $1,000 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Spring Branch East is currently hovering around $916.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,000 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1300 N. Post Oak Road, #4454
Listed at $1,000/month, this studio apartment is located at 1300 N. Post Oak Road, #4454.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, high ceilings, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a balcony, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. The building offers amenities like a swimming pool, outdoor space and a lounge. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Westview
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Westview. It's listed for $999/month for its 525 square feet of space.
In the unit, there's hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. In the building, anticipate a business center, an elevator, a fitness center, on-site management, secured entry and a swimming pool. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
6800 Shavelson St., #5548
Lastly, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6800 Shavelson St., #5548, that's going for $916/month.
The apartment provides air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
