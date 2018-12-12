Renting in Mid West: What will $800 get you? | Hoodline

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Mid West is currently hovering around $925.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $800 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
6505 Westheimer Road
Listed at $799/month, this 702-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6505 Westheimer Road.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a ceiling fan, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building features outdoor space and a swimming pool. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
2601 Lazy Hollow Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 2601 Lazy Hollow Drive. It's listed for $765/month for its 615 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a business center, a fitness center, on-site laundry, a lounge, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
3001 Greenridge Drive
Finally, here's a 656-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3001 Greenridge Drive that's going for $757/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. The apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
