Renting in Mid West: What will $800 get you? | Hoodline

Renting in Mid West: What will $800 get you?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Mid West?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Mid West is currently hovering around $925.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $800 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $799/month, this 702-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6505 Westheimer Road.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a ceiling fan, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building features outdoor space and a swimming pool. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 2601 Lazy Hollow Drive. It's listed for $765/month for its 615 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a business center, a fitness center, on-site laundry, a lounge, secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Finally, here's a 656-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3001 Greenridge Drive that's going for $757/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. The apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

