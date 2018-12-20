Renting in Houston: What will $700 get you? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Houston if you're on a budget of $700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
8990 Richmond Ave. (Mid West)
Listed at $700/month, this studio apartment is located at 8990 Richmond Ave.
In the apartment, expect air conditioning, carpeting, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. The complex offers a swimming pool and assigned parking. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
9550 Deering Drive, #404 (Westwood)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 9550 Deering Drive, #404. It's also listed for $700/month for its 651 square feet of space.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, there are high ceilings, a fireplace, a balcony, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, tiled flooring and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2800 S. Dairy Ashford Road, #1770 (Eldridge / West Oaks)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2800 S. Dairy Ashford Road, #1770. It's listed for $700/month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. The complex boasts a swimming pool, a lounge and a business center. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
6425 225th (Pecan Park)
Next, check out this 525-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 6425 225th. It's listed for $680/month.
The apartment offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. Building amenities include a swimming pool and secured entry. Cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1307 Wilcrest Drive, #2031 (Briarforest Area)
Finally, located at 1307 Wilcrest Drive, #2031, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $680/month.
In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The complex boasts amenities like a fitness center, assigned parking, outdoor space and a lounge. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)