Renting in Houston: What will $2,200 get you?

4 Chelsea Blvd. (University Place)
Listed at $2,147/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4 Chelsea Blvd.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a door person, dry cleaning services and a lounge. In the apartment, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
2929 Westheimer Road (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 2929 Westheimer Road. It's also listed for $2,147/month for its 1,006 square feet of space.
In the apartment, anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, high ceilings and a ceiling fan. The building boasts amenities like a business center, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking and extra storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
1111 Rusk St. (Downtown)
Finally, here's a 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1111 Rusk St. that's going for $2,105/month.
Inside the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and recessed lighting. The building offers a business center, concierge service, a door person, a fitness center, a lounge, extra storage space and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
