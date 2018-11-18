Renting in Houston: What will $1,800 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4255 Memorial Drive (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located at 4255 Memorial Drive.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, and a swimming pool. The apartment offers air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
6551 Westcott St., #B4 (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Located at 6551 Westcott St., #B4, here's a 1,210-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,775/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and a breakfast bar. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, storage space and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
5353 Fannin St. (Museum Park)
Listed at $1,765/month, this 1,006-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 5353 Fannin St.
In the townhouse, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers amenities like a business center, concierge service, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking, a lounge and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
Westheimer Road (Greater Uptown)
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at Westheimer Road. It's listed for $1,750/month for its 655 square feet of space.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and a lounge. In the unit, there's air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
4727 W. Alabama St., #2277 (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4727 W. Alabama St., #2277, that's also going for $1,750/month.
The building has outdoor space and assigned parking. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
