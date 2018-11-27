Renting in Houston: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4727 W. Alabama St. (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)
Listed at $1,600/month, this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4727 W. Alabama St.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the furnished unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
110 Bagby St., #54 (Downtown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 110 Bagby St., #54. It's also listed for $1,600/month.
The building boasts assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the condo, there's in-unit laundry, a fireplace, tile floors and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
145 Heights Blvd. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 145 Heights Blvd. that's going for $1,559/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
4901 Floyd St., #APT 11 (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Next, check out this 936-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 4901 Floyd St., #11. It's listed for $1,550/month.
The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. The apartment has high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
525 Yale Court, #378 (The Heights)
Finally, here's a 663-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 525 Yale Court, #378, that's going for $1,529/month.
In the unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building has outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
