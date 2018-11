Renting in Houston: What will $1,600 get you?

4727 W. Alabama St. (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,600/month, this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4727 W. Alabama St.Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the furnished unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 110 Bagby St., #54. It's also listed for $1,600/month.The building boasts assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the condo, there's in-unit laundry, a fireplace, tile floors and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.(Check out the complete listing here .)Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 145 Heights Blvd. that's going for $1,559/month.In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.(Take a look at the full listing here .)Next, check out this 936-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 4901 Floyd St., #11. It's listed for $1,550/month.The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. The apartment has high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Finally, here's a 663-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 525 Yale Court, #378, that's going for $1,529/month.In the unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building has outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.(Take a look at the full listing here .)