Renting in Houston: What will $1,500 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Houston if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
7575 Kirby Drive, #1305 (University Place)
Listed at $1,500/month, this 1,024-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 7575 Kirby Drive, #1305.
The building boasts assigned garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and a business center. The apartment includes air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
3100 Smith St. (Midtown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 3100 Smith St. It's listed for $1,499/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the furnished unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, quartz countertops and a walk-in closet. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.
145 Heights Blvd. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Listed at $1,485/month, this 673-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 145 Heights Blvd.
In the condo, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned garage parking and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
2110 Westheimer Road (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2110 Westheimer Road. It's listed for $1,470/month for its 629 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan and high ceilings. The building boasts a swimming pool and a lounge. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
