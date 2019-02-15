Renting in Houston: What will $1,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Houston if you've got $1,400/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
2112 Runnels St. (Second Ward)
Listed at $1,400/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft is located at 2112 Runnels St.
The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, expect air conditioning, high ceilings and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
5061 Montrose Area, #a (University Place)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5061 Montrose Area, #a, that's also going for $1,400/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
5419 Gulfton St. (Gulfton)
Located at 5419 Gulfton St., here's a 1,335-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $1,395/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
3000 Bissonnet St. (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 3000 Bissonnet St. It's listed for $1,391/month.
The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a ceiling fan. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
145 Heights Blvd. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Finally, located at 145 Heights Blvd., here's a townhouse that's listed for $1,389/month.
In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
---
