Renting in Houston: What will $1,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Houston with a budget of $1,400/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1026 St. Agnes St., #302 (Medical Center Area)
Listed at $1,400/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1026 St. Agnes St., #302.
The apartment offers both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building offers assigned parking and secured entry. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
99 N. Post Oak Lane, #6311 (Greater Uptown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 99 N. Post Oak Lane, #6311. It's also listed for $1,400/month.
The unit provides air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. In the building, you'll find amenities like a fitness center, a swimming pool and a lounge. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Runnels St. (Second Ward)
Listed at $1,400/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft is located at Runnels St.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
3812 La Branch St., #2 (Midtown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 3812 La Branch St., #2. It's listed for $1,400/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
5419 Gulfton St. (Gulfton)
Finally, here's a 1,335-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 5419 Gulfton St. that's going for $1,395/month.
In the townhouse, there's hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)