Renting in Houston: What will $1,400 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Houston with a budget of $1,400/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Runnels Street (Second Ward)
Listed at $1,400/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft is located at Runnels Street.
The building features assigned garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, a business center and a lounge. In the unit, look for air conditioning, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, hardwood flooring, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1901 Post Oak Blvd., #2105 (Greater Uptown)
Here's a 1,031-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1901 Post Oak Blvd., #2105 that's going for $1,399/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
3255 Las Palmas St., #2279 (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3255 Las Palmas St., #2279. It's listed for $1,395/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a balcony. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
South Main and Bell streets (Downtown)
Located at South Main and Bell streets, here's a 649-square-foot studio apartment that's also listed for $1,395/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and recessed lighting. The building boasts a swimming pool, a fitness center and a billiards room. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
4020 Koehler St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Finally, check out this 646-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 4020 Koehler St. It's listed for $1,375/month.
In the apartment, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The building boasts assigned garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)