Renting in Houston: What will $1,300 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Houston with a budget of $1,300/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
3812 La Branch St., #4 (Midtown)
Listed at $1,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3812 La Branch St., #4.
The apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building offers assigned parking. Pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Barkdull Street, #141 (University Place)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at Barkdull Street, #141. It's also listed for $1,300/month for its 750 square feet of space.
The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the furnished condo, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
7575 Kirby Drive, #1305 (University Place)
Here's a 1,024-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 7575 Kirby Drive, #1305, that's going for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. The building boasts assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.
2224 S. Piney Point Road, #105 (Mid West)
Located at 2224 S. Piney Point Road, #105, here's a 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. The building boasts outdoor space and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2137 Branard St. (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 2137 Branard St. It's listed for $1,300/month for its 740 square feet of space.
Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the condo, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
