Renting in Houston: What will $1,300 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
McGowen St. (Midtown)
Listed at $1,300/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at McGowen St.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. The apartment comes with air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2035 S. Gessner Road (Mid West)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 2035 S. Gessner Road. It's also listed for $1,300/month for its 701 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a lounge. The apartment offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Katy Freeway (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Here's a 713-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Katy Freeway that's going for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
5055 W. University Area, #A (University Place)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5055 W. University Area, #A. It's listed for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
720 Bering Drive, #M (Greater Uptown)
Finally, located at 720 Bering Drive, #M, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,300/month.
The apartment has a walk-in closet, high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a fireplace. The building has outdoor space and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)