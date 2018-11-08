Renting in Houston: What will $1,300 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Houston with a budget of $1,300/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2035 S. Gessner Road (Mid West)
Listed at $1,300/month, this 701-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2035 S. Gessner Road.
The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a lounge. In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
145 Sabine St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft located at 145 Sabine St. It's also listed for $1,300/month for its 740 square feet of space.
Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. In the furnished unit, there are high ceilings, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, a patio, a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
3525 Sage Road (Greater Uptown)
Here's a 794-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 3525 Sage Road that's going for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and concierge service. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Katy Freeway (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Next, check out this 713-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Katy Freeway. It's listed for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
2205 W. 11th St. (Lazy Brook / Timbergrove)
Finally, located at 2205 W. 11th St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
