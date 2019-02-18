Renting in Houston: What will $1,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Houston if you've got a budget of $1,100/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2200 Willowick Road (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)
Listed at $1,100/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2200 Willowick Road.
In the apartment, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
7200 Almeda Road (Astrodome Area)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 7200 Almeda Road. It's also listed for $1,100/month for its 784 square feet of space.
In the apartment, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony and a ceiling fan. The building offers a business center, a fitness center, on-site management, a lounge and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
5250 Brownway St., #2087 (Greater Uptown)
Here's an apartment at 5250 Brownway St., #2087 that's going for $1,099/month.
In the apartment, anticipate stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
2208 Morse St. (Neartown - Montrose)
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2208 Morse St. It's listed for $1,095/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
3300 Sage Road, #1342 (Greater Uptown)
Finally, located at 3300 Sage Road, #1342, here's a 663-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom single-family home that's listed for $1,099/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building boasts garage parking and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.