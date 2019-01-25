Renting in Houston: What will $1,100 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Houston if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2255 Braeswood Park Drive, #295 (Astrodome Area)
First, here's a 945-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2255 Braeswood Park Drive, #295, that's going for $1,100/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The building offers secured entry and outdoor space. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
1017 E. 26th St. (The Heights)
Located at 1017 E. 26th St., here's a 437-square-foot studio unit that's also listed for $1,100/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The building boasts assigned garage parking and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
2601 Bellefontaine, #B315 (Braeswood Place)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 2601 Bellefontaine, #B315. It's listed for $1,095/month for its 744 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the condo, expect a balcony, air conditioning, carpeting, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
2403 Bagby St. (Midtown)
Check out this 692-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 2403 Bagby St. It's listed for $1,095/month as well.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
5151 Edloe St., #2492 (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)
Finally, located at 5151 Edloe St., #2492, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom single-family home that's listed for $1,090/month.
The unit comes with air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. The building offers a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)