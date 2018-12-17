Renting in Houston: What will $1,100 get you? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Houston if you've got $1,100/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2120 El Paseo St., #704 (Astrodome Area)
Listed at $1,100/month, this 964-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 2120 El Paseo St., #704.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, tiled flooring, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
San Felipe St. (Greater Uptown)
Next, check out this 609-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at San Felipe St. It's also listed for $1,100/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, a business center and a lounge. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
2255 Braeswood Park Drive, #295 (Astrodome Area)
Located at 2255 Braeswood Park Drive, #295, here's a 945-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,100/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts secured entry, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
3 Hermann Museum Cir Drive, #1901 (Museum Park)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3 Hermann Museum Cir Drive, #1901. It's listed for $1,100/month.
In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, carpeting, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building offers amenities like a swimming pool, outdoor space, a lounge, a fitness center and a business center. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
1330 Old Spanish Trail, #APT 1310 (Astrodome Area)
Finally, located at 1330 Old Spanish Trail, #1310, here's a 726-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,100/month.
In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a swimming pool, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
