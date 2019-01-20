Renting in Houston: What will $1,000 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
14129 Memorial Drive (Memorial)
First, check out this 712-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 14129 Memorial Drive. It's listed for $999/month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
925 Bunker Hill Road (Memorial)
Located at 925 Bunker Hill Road, here's a 644-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's also listed for $999/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
8775 Katy Freeway
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 8775 Katy Freeway. It's listed for $995/month for its 689 square feet of space.
The building boasts assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the condo, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, hardwood flooring and air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable and is bikeable.
1518 S. Kirkwood Road (Briarforest Area)
Here's a 654-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1518 S. Kirkwood Road that's going for $995/month as well.
The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Both cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4605 N. Braeswood Blvd. (Meyerland Area)
Finally, located at 4605 N. Braeswood Blvd., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $991/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator and storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
