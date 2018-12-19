REAL ESTATE

Renting in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area: What will $1,500 get you? | Hoodline

2119 Westheimer Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is quite walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area is currently hovering around $1,290.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,500 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2119 Westheimer Road






Listed at $1,493/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2119 Westheimer Road.

In the furnished apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

59 and Bissonnet





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 59 and Bissonnet. It's listed for $1,467/month for its 491 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3002 Bissonnet St.





Here's a 706-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3002 Bissonnet St. that's going for $1,405/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
