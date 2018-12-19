Renting in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area: What will $1,500 get you? | Hoodline

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is quite walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area is currently hovering around $1,290.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,500 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2119 Westheimer Road
Listed at $1,493/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2119 Westheimer Road.
In the furnished apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
59 and Bissonnet
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 59 and Bissonnet. It's listed for $1,467/month for its 491 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the unit, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
3002 Bissonnet St.
Here's a 706-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3002 Bissonnet St. that's going for $1,405/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
