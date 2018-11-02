Renting in Eldridge / West Oaks: What will $1,000 get you?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Eldridge / West Oaks is currently hovering around $969.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,000 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1815 Enclave Parkway
Listed at $975/month, this 731-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1815 Enclave Parkway.
In the unit, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
14703 Eagle Vista Drive
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 14703 Eagle Vista Drive. It's also listed for $975/month for its 654 square feet of space.
The building has assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. In the condo, there's air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1435 Silverado Drive
Here's a 721-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1435 Silverado Drive that's going for $975/month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning, central heating, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
1275 Eldridge Parkway
Located at 1275 Eldridge Parkway, here's a 674-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $975/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Animals are not welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1820 S. Dairy Ashford Road
Listed at $972/month, this 704-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1820 S. Dairy Ashford Road.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, a ceiling fan, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)