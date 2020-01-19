Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy up for sale

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Soon you'll be able to have a taste of Hollywood in Katy.Academy Award winning Actress Renee Zellweger's childhood home on Willow Lane is up for sale, and it's already getting a lot of buzz."It is a four bedroom home, with two full baths, two half baths," said realtor Chrissy Namaki. "It's on two acres with unrestricted land, so you can basically do what you want here."The details in the home are impeccable. Namaki describes incredible kitchen: "You've got your island with a stove top on it, granite counter tops, freshly painted counter tops."The master bedroom is just as fantastic."We're walking into the master bedroom where we've got barn doors on the closet. And then we walk into the master bedroom retreat, where it was actually recently updated in the past couple of years," Namaki describes. "So, you've got a soaking tub and you've got a stand up shower where the window opens up. If it's a nice day you can open it up for some fresh air."There's even a baseball field in the backyard for kids to play.Zellweger went from playing sports, cheering and being part of the speech team at Katy High School to becoming one of the highest paid actresses in the world by 2007.This year, she is nominated for a Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the film, "Judy."Her connection has been a plus on the seller's market."We have a huge audience watching this property now, and what people don't realize is that here, we're in walking distance of one of the highly sought after schools," said broker, Tricia Turner.The current owners have lived their seven years and think the local tie to Zellweger is pretty cool."We appreciate the quality house that her family built. We enjoyed it and it would be great for her to say 'Hi,'" Allen Biehle said with a smile.The listing for Zellweger's home goes live on January 23, with an open house Saturday January 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. The list price is $750,000.