Property once owned by Dallas mobster Herbert "The Cat" Noble listed for $3.7 million

FLOWER MOUND, Texas -- An ornate lakefront estate on property once owned by infamous Dallas mobster Herbert "The Cat" Noble has gone on the market for the first time.

The two-story mansion at 1213 Noble Way - yes, same Noble - overlooking Lake Grapevine in North Texas is listed for $3.7 million with Jim Striegel with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Noble lived on the stretch of land he bought up around 1941, before there was a Lake Grapevine in southern Denton County. Officially, it's listed as Flower Mound, Texas.

Suffice it to say, Noble wouldn't recognize the extravagant estate that sits there now. When he lived there, there were two cabins and a 280-acre farm, and no lake.

Yes, it can all be yours! The property features an outdoor pool, a tennis court, a boathouse, and a private beach that stretches more than a mile long.

