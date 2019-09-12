real estate

Price drops for San Francisco's 'Full House' home

SAN FRANCISCO -- The "Full House" house owner is cutting the asking price.

The tourist hot spot on Broderick Street in San Francisco went onto the market in May with an asking price of about $6 million.

It now has a $250,000 price cut and is being listed for about $5.7 million.

The creator of the TV show "Full House" bought the home in 2016 for $4 million.

He planned to renovate the interior to look like the set of the sitcom, but he couldn't get the permits to do it after neighbors complained.

They worried the remodeled house would draw even more tourists.
