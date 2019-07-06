Pearland's biggest home for sale: 6,600 square feet with 2 staircases

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're thinking of upgrading to a larger home, or have a growing family and need more space, then consider the water view home at 2619 Lakecrest Dr. in Pearland.
At 6,637 square feet, this five bedroom, four full-bath, two half-bath home has a lot of space to live in.
Some of the interior features include two staircases, your own private library/study, high ceilings throughout, an island kitchen with double wall ovens, a wet bar, and a pool.
The home sits on a 24,454-square-foot lot in the Southwyck neighborhood and sits across the street from the water.
Watch the video above to see what 6,637 square feet looks like, and check out the full listing here.
