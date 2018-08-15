Michael Phelps to help debut 'crystal lagoon' in Humble

Take it from a man who has a lot of gold to help debut a "crystal lagoon" in the Houston area.Twenty-three-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps has been tapped for the Aug. 23 grand opening of Texas' first man-made crystalline lagoon at the Balmoral community development in Humble.According to organizers, the two-acre Balmoral crystal turquoise lagoon is the centerpiece of the community's "amenity village."The lagoon, built by Crystal Lagoons, will also come before a "second, even larger Texas lagoon paradise" will be revealed at a community outside of Dallas. That lagoon will open next spring.Organizers say the Phelps grand opening event is not open to the public.