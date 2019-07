EMBED >More News Videos ABC13's Katherine Marchand reports from the iconic mansion in Manvel where a church and school will take residence in the empty estate.

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) -- The Martha's Vineyard estate that once belonged to the late first lady Jackie Kennedy is up for sale.She bought the oceanfront property, known as the Red Gate Farm, in 1979 for about $1 million.Forty years later, her daughter, Caroline Kennedy, is selling the 340-acre property for a whopping $65 million.It features an outdoor pool, a tennis court, a boathouse, and a private beach that stretches more than a mile long.There's even a 'fair tree house' Jackie reportedly built for her grandchildren.