Real Estate

Landlord defends evicting 102-year-old from her home

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California -- The landlord under fire for evicting a 102-year-old woman from her home of nearly 30 years is defending his actions.

Thelma Smith recently got an eviction notice. Her landlords want to have the unit back to move in their daughter, who is graduating from law school. She was given a notice to vacate by June 30.

Her story has been getting widespread attention, including from celebrities, like actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger said he has known Smith for many years. He recently sent her a fruit basket and is offering his assistance.

On Monday, the owner of the apartment building reached out to Eyewitness News saying he is well within his rights to evict Smith and is only doing so to help his daughter.

He says Smith is the only person in the building living on a month-to-month agreement.

Others in the building all have fixed-term leases.
