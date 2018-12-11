Inside Houston's most expensive apartments | Hoodline

We combed through local listings in Houston via rental website Zumper to find the city's most glamorous listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5280 Caroline St., #233 (Museum Park)
First, behold this apartment over at 5280 Caroline St., #233, in Museum Park. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's 2,988 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Houston is approximately $1,650/month, this home is currently priced at a mind-boggling $12,775/month. What, exactly, makes it so costly?
In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning, floor-to-ceiling windows, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. The building offers a fitness center and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome in this sumptuous house.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
4899 Montrose Blvd., #2473 (University Place)
Next, check out this apartment over at 4899 Montrose Blvd., #2473, in University Place. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This place is currently going for a jolting $11,450/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, ceiling fans, a breakfast bar, a dishwasher, floor-to-ceiling windows, a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building boasts a business center, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and a community deck. Pets are not permitted in this expansive house.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
Montrose Blvd. (University Place)
Finally, check out this loft located at Montrose Blvd. in University Place. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Houston is approximately $1,542/month, this living space is currently priced at $9,700/month.
In the penthouse apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, additional storage space and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are permitted in this opulent home.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
