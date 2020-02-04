Real Estate

How to save big by selling your home online

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to sell your home, there's a digital way to do so online that will save you thousands of dollars in closing costs!

Door.com is an online real estate platform that started in Dallas in 2016 and recently made its debut in Houston. The website allows users to easily sell their home online, making it convenient for homeowners.

You never have to meet your licensed agent in person: it's all done via video chat. Dat Chu found this helpful when he was selling his Houston home while already living in California.

"I feel like the price is very affordable, definitely cheaper than a real estate agent," said Chu. "Also, I'm working with a team. They have their own stager and photographer and dedicated person that takes care of everything until closing."

Door.com promises to charge a flat $5,000 closing fee and on average customers save $12,000 in closing costs.

"I think that the days of getting into a car with your realtor and they drive you around town are over," said Jackson Upchewsaw with Door.com. "People want convenience and they want things on demand, on their schedule, and we save you a ton of money in the process."

Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonsave moneyhomesavingsstretch your dollar
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
James Click new general manager of the Astros
Deputy shot in Liberty County last year has passed away
Last 3 Houston rodeo concerts to be announced tomorrow
Winter's not over: Temps drop from 80s to 30s this week
SPONSORED: Show the love with Chelsey's Valentine's fish fillet recipe
Texas A&M-Commerce shooting: 2 women killed and child hurt
How you can help grieving family of 7-year-old found dead
Show More
Fetus discovered at north Harris County work site
Rush Limbaugh reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Long-time Houston city secretary Anna Russell dies at 88
Iowa Caucus 2020: Trump projected to win GOP caucus
DA says man arrested by former cop to be declared innocent
More TOP STORIES News