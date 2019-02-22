REAL ESTATE

Houston's most deluxe real estate rentals, revealed

3114 Noble Lakes Lane. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're house hunting or not, it can occasionally be fun to explore a deluxe real estate listing to see what kind of houses wealthier folks can afford. So what exactly does the top of the line of Houston's rental market look like today -- and what amenities, room count and square footage might someone stumble across at these ginormous price points?

We examined local listings in Houston via rental site Zumper to locate the city's most ritzy listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1750 Sky Lark Lane (Greater Uptown)









Right off the bat, feast your eyes on this apartment over at 1750 Sky Lark Lane in Greater Uptown. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Houston is roughly $1,750/month, this home is currently going for an astounding $12,906/month. What makes it so pricey?

In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. Pets too can reside in this stately home.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3114 Noble Lakes Lane (Westchase)










Next, take a look at this single-family home located at 3114 Noble Lakes Lane in Westchase. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up 6,111 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Houston is approximately $1,750/month, this stately home is currently listed at a stupefying $10,500/month.

In the condo, you can anticipate a fireplace, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. As chic as this house might sound, pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

4521 San Felipe St., #2201 (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)










Finally, there's this condo over at 4521 San Felipe St., #2201, in Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,969 square feet. This living space is currently priced at $10,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so pricey?

The building boasts a swimming pool and a fitness center. The apartment offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and lots of natural light. Dwelling in this expansive house isn't all-inclusive: pets aren't permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHouston
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Heights, explored
What will $1,300 rent you in Montrose, right now?
What will $1,600 rent you in Houston, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Macgregor, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Charges dismissed in case of KS Schlitterbahn water slide death
Patriots owner Robert Kraft solicited prostitute: Police
14-year-old rescued in sex trafficking bust at Houston hotel
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
THANK YOU, MARWIN: Key utility player leaving the Astros
Police searching for rooftop gunman who ambushed men
8-year-old boy dies hours after being diagnosed with flu
Where to get the best drink deals for National Margarita Day
Show More
Perris torture case: Turpins plead guilty to multiple charges, accept plea deal
Man with only 99 cents to name tries to tour $5M mansion
Searing testimony heard at Vatican sex abuse summit
Barbed wire put at border in El Paso to stop illegal crossings
METRO promising new enforcement tools after crime jumps
More News