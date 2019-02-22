Houston's most deluxe real estate rentals, revealed

We examined local listings in Houston via rental site Zumper to locate the city's most ritzy listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1750 Sky Lark Lane (Greater Uptown)
Right off the bat, feast your eyes on this apartment over at 1750 Sky Lark Lane in Greater Uptown. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Houston is roughly $1,750/month, this home is currently going for an astounding $12,906/month. What makes it so pricey?
In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and additional storage space. Pets too can reside in this stately home.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
3114 Noble Lakes Lane (Westchase)
Next, take a look at this single-family home located at 3114 Noble Lakes Lane in Westchase. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up 6,111 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Houston is approximately $1,750/month, this stately home is currently listed at a stupefying $10,500/month.
In the condo, you can anticipate a fireplace, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. As chic as this house might sound, pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4521 San Felipe St., #2201 (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)
Finally, there's this condo over at 4521 San Felipe St., #2201, in Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 2,969 square feet. This living space is currently priced at $10,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so pricey?
The building boasts a swimming pool and a fitness center. The apartment offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and lots of natural light. Dwelling in this expansive house isn't all-inclusive: pets aren't permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
