Houston's most deluxe real estate rentals, revealed

5280 Caroline St., #233 (Museum Park)
Up first, take a look at this apartment located at 5280 Caroline St., #233, in Museum Park. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 2,988 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Houston is approximately $1,600/month, this home is currently listed at an unthinkable $12,775/month. Why so pricey?
In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, recessed lighting, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a ceiling fan and a walk-in closet. The building provides a fitness center, assigned parking, a swimming pool and a lounge. Pets too can share in this luxurious residence.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
4899 Montrose Blvd., #2473 (University Place)
Moving on, here's this apartment located at 4899 Montrose Blvd., #2473, in University Place. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This rental is currently priced at an astounding $11,450/month.
The apartment offers high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building boasts amenities like a swimming pool, outdoor space, a lounge and a fitness center. Pets aren't welcome in this top-of-the-line residence.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
6127 Riverview Way (Greater Uptown)
Finally, here's this single-family home located at 6127 Riverview Way in Greater Uptown. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's 4,478 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Houston is roughly $1,795/month, this home is currently priced at a commanding $10,500/month.
In the apartment, you can anticipate a fireplace, air conditioning, high ceilings, hardwood flooring, garage parking, wooden cabinetry, exposed brick, a breakfast bar, a skylight, recessed lighting and outdoor space. Pets aren't permitted in this top-of-the-line home.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)