Houston hits a home run on housing prices

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When it comes to the battle between Houston and New York, there's no comparison when it comes to home prices.There are many differences in being an Astros fans versus a Yankees fan. One, you get to watch baseball from an air conditioned stadium.But that's not the only perk. There's a major difference in the cost of living between the two cities, especially when it comes to housing.The newly-built home at 1606 McDuffie Street in River Oaks features quite a bit, as explained by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty agent Jay Monroe.From the kitchen, with "built in sub-zero fridge, double ovens," Monroe showed off, to the master bath."With this Japanese soaking tub," Monroe said. "The shower is hidden behind that space."And even a way to travel stories. "We've got an elevator shaft in this house," Monroe explained.At around $1.5 million, Monroe said a New Yorker might not believe it."Everyone is always surprised at how much you get for your money," Monroe explained. "Not just the square footage of the houses, but you also get some land."At 4,000 square feet with a backyard, Monroe says this home would sell for a lot more in NYC. "This house, in Manhattan, would be in the $7 to $10 million dollar range," Monroe said.As compared to Manhattan, for the same $1.5 million price tag, Monroe showed Eyewitness News listings that were 900 and 1,200 square feet, not to mention the nearly $3.000-a-month HOA fee.Monroe said home prices are a reason why people move to Houston. There's another reason as well that New Yorkers know is only a few weeks away."We're not shoveling snow," Monroe said. "We won't shovel snow all year long."