Here are today's cheapest rentals in Westchase, Houston

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $927, compared to a $1,238 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Westchase, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
9900 Richmond Ave., #5005
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 9900 Richmond Ave., #5005, is listed for $630/month.
In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and a balcony. The complex offers a swimming pool, outdoor space and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
2909 Hayes Road, #2611
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2909 Hayes Road, #2611, which is going for $685/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a dishwasher. The complex provides a swimming pool and assigned parking. Pets are not permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
2828 Rogerdale Road, #3629
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2828 Rogerdale Road, #3629, listed at $687/month.
In the apartment, you'll find tiled floors, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool and a lounge. Pets are not allowed here.
(See the listing here.)
3900 Woodchase Drive, #60
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 3900 Woodchase Drive, #60, is listed for $850/month for its 612 square feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, tiled flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the listing here.)
2727 Elmside Drive, #2855
Finally, over at 2727 Elmside Drive, #2855, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $920/month.
The apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The complex boasts a swimming pool, outdoor space, a lounge and a fitness center. Pet owners, look elsewhere: this complex doesn't allow dogs or cats.
(View the listing here.)