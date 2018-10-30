REAL ESTATE

Here are today's cheapest rentals in Westchase, Houston

2909 Hayes Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Westchase look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $927, compared to a $1,238 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Westchase, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

9900 Richmond Ave., #5005




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 9900 Richmond Ave., #5005, is listed for $630/month.

In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and a balcony. The complex offers a swimming pool, outdoor space and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2909 Hayes Road, #2611




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2909 Hayes Road, #2611, which is going for $685/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a dishwasher. The complex provides a swimming pool and assigned parking. Pets are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

2828 Rogerdale Road, #3629




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2828 Rogerdale Road, #3629, listed at $687/month.

In the apartment, you'll find tiled floors, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool and a lounge. Pets are not allowed here.

(See the listing here.)

3900 Woodchase Drive, #60




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 3900 Woodchase Drive, #60, is listed for $850/month for its 612 square feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, tiled flooring, a fireplace, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

2727 Elmside Drive, #2855




Finally, over at 2727 Elmside Drive, #2855, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $920/month.

The apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The complex boasts a swimming pool, outdoor space, a lounge and a fitness center. Pet owners, look elsewhere: this complex doesn't allow dogs or cats.

(View the listing here.)
