Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Westchase, Houston

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
9900 Richmond Ave., #1161
Listed at $545 / month, this studio apartment is located at 9900 Richmond Ave. in Westchase. The building has a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a private patio and good natural lighting. (See the complete listing here.)
2900 S Gessner Rd., #1546
This studio apartment, situated at 2900 S Gessner Rd., is listed for $575 / month. In the unit, expect a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and ample storage space. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
3900 Woodchase Dr., #92
Listed at $675 / month, this 531-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 3900 Woodchase Dr. The building features gated entry, a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the unit, expect air conditioning, a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Both cats and dogs are welcome (Here's the listing.)