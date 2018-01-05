REAL ESTATE

Here Are Today's Cheapest Rentals In Westchase, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Westchase are hovering around $700 (compared to a $1,100 average for Houston). But how does the low-end pricing on a Westchase rental look like these days--and what might you get for your money?


We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

9900 Richmond Ave., #1161




Listed at $545 / month, this studio apartment is located at 9900 Richmond Ave. in Westchase. The building has a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a private patio and good natural lighting. (See the complete listing here.)

2900 S Gessner Rd., #1546




This studio apartment, situated at 2900 S Gessner Rd., is listed for $575 / month. In the unit, expect a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and ample storage space. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

3900 Woodchase Dr., #92




Listed at $675 / month, this 531-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 3900 Woodchase Dr. The building features gated entry, a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the unit, expect air conditioning, a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Both cats and dogs are welcome (Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHouston
REAL ESTATE
First man-made crystal lagoon in Texas opening on Thursday
Harvey's flood forced Meyerland homeowners to leave or lift
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Michael Phelps to help debut 'crystal lagoon' in Humble
Beyoncé's childhood home up for sale in southeast Houston
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
HOT SPOT: GQ coins Houston new capital of Southern cool
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Show More
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
More News