Here are today's cheapest rentals in Upper Kirby

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Upper Kirby look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Upper Kirby via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
4656 Wild Indigo St.
Listed at $849/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 4656 Wild Indigo St., is 33.8 percent less than the $1,283/month median rent for a one bedroom in Upper Kirby.
The building features garage parking, a fitness center, a business center, an elevator, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll find carpeting, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and a ceiling fan. Pets are not permitted.
4848 Pin Oak Park, #2408
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4848 Pin Oak Park, #2408, is listed for $966/month.
The unit has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The complex offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, a lounge and a business center. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
3411 Cummins St., #1768
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3411 Cummins St., #1768, which, at 610 square feet, is going for $1,030/month.
Building amenities include assigned garage parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, carpeting, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
2828 Bammel Lane, #1121
Then there's this 611-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2828 Bammel Lane, #1121, listed at $1,080/month.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include assigned garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
3800 Audley St.
Finally, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 3800 Audley St., is listed for $1,139/month for its 728 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator, a fitness center, outdoor space, a lounge and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are allowed, though restrictions and additional fees apply.
