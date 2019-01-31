Here are today's cheapest rentals in Houston

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Houston via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
8430 Holiday Lane, #A
This studio address, situated at 8430 Holiday Lane, #A in Greater Hobby Area, is listed for $575/month for its 250 square feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, tiled flooring, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. The building offers garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has minimal transit options.
4910 Saxon Drive
Listed at $600/month, this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 4910 Saxon Drive in Central Northwest.
The building features assigned parking. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and tile flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
5555 Holly View Drive
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 5555 Holly View Drive in Greater Inwood, is listed for $600/month for its 581 square feet of space.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpeting, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. In the complex, expect to see a swimming pool, outdoor space and assigned parking. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
1410 Blalock Road, #3362
Listed at $625/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1410 Blalock Road, #3362, in Spring Branch Central.
The complex provides assigned parking and outdoor space. In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, carpeting, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2410 S. Kirkwood Road, #6695
To round things out, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2410 S. Kirkwood Road, #6695 in Briarforest Area. It's being listed for $629/month.
The apartment offers a balcony, air conditioning and carpeting. The complex has assigned parking and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed in the apartment. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
