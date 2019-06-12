Galveston's amount of historic homes among most in nation

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Home preservation is a big thing on Galveston Island.
Bishop's Palace is a leading example of the many Victorian homes that were built before 1900, and it's a property that still attracts tourists.
There are five different historic districts in Galveston, each with a unique style of homes.
But the most popular on the island were the ones that were built before 1900 - the Victorians. Many of those homes, which you can still see today, were able to withstand the big storms over the past 100 years.
The 1900 storm, though, stopped a lot of island development at the turn of the century.
Will Right, chief creative officer of Galveston Historical Foundation, said the city has one of the greatest concentrations of historic Victorian style homes in the country.
"We are lucky to be in a very preservation-minded area. People have held on to these homes. They've restored them. They continue to purchase them and rehabilitate them. So to be in an area like Galveston that has such Texas-based history to begin with, to have so much physical history, as well, is really special."
You can be part of a tour of these historic homes. You can book one through the Galveston Historical Foundations website.
