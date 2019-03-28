Real Estate

'Full House' in San Francisco to go back on the market

EMBED <>More Videos

Here's your chance to own a piece of TV history. The famous San Francisco home featured in "Full House" is going back on the market.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Here's your chance to own a piece of TV history. The famous San Francisco home featured in "Full House" is going back on the market.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the owner plans to list it by the end of April. The home is on Broderick Street and has become a tourist hot spot.

VIDEO: Inside of iconic SF 'Full House' home looks nothing like show

It's owned by Jeff Franklin, the executive producer of the original "Full House" and the Netflix reboot "Fuller House."

No price has been determined, but real estate website Zillow shows it sold in 2016 for about $4 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estateentertainmenttelevisionhousinghousing market
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
VIDEO: Inside of iconic SF 'Full House' home looks nothing like show
'Full House' creator buys iconic SF home
TOP STORIES
Astros open 2019 without Correa, Reddick vs. Tampa Bay
No drinking water affected as ITC works to cleanup spill
Andre Johnson to be inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame
UT suspends Texas Cowboys for hazing after student's death
TIMELINE: Nicholas Cumberland UT hazing death
Cici's Pizza challenges you to eat 28-inch pizza to win $500
Neighbors rescue woman trapped on 2nd story of burning home: VIDEO
Show More
Amazon adding 800 high-tech jobs in Austin
Conroe ISD police investigating shooting threats on social media
DEA looking for contractors to burn marijuana in Houston
10 people dash from pickup after Texas chase
Charges dismissed for nurse accused of unlicensed Botox
More TOP STORIES News