Explore today's cheapest rentals in Mid West, Houston

Mid West is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Mid West look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Mid West via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3400 Ocee St., #1711




Listed at $635/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 3400 Ocee St., #1711, is 32.6 percent less than the $942/month median rent for a one bedroom in Mid West.

In the unit, you'll see hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. The complex offers a lounge, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and assigned parking. Pets are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

3401 Ocee St., #5169




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3401 Ocee St., #5169, is listed for $655/month.

The apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The building boasts assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

2600 Lazy Hollow Drive




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2600 Lazy Hollow Drive, is listed for $760/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are allowed.

(See the listing here.)

6505 Westheimer Road




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6505 Westheimer Road, which, with 702 square feet, is going for $799/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a patio, wooden cabinetry, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a fireplace and a ceiling fan. The building has outdoor space and a swimming pool. Cats are permitted.

(Check out the listing here.)

3000 Greenridge Drive, #2078




Finally, over at 3000 Greenridge Drive, #2078, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $805/month.

The unit comes equipped with air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building offers a swimming pool. Pets aren't allowed in this apartment.

(View the listing here.)
