Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In University Place, Houston

7553 Kirby Dr.

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in University Place look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in University Place via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood. Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

7000 Greenbriar Dr., #2386




Listed at $800 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 7000 Greenbriar Dr., is 38.5 percent less than the $1,300 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in University Place. Amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops and lots of natural light. The complex features a swimming pool, fitness center and more.

2028 Bissonnet St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 2028 Bissonnet St., is listed for $975 / month for its 840 square feet of space. In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops, a balcony and deck, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and other features.

Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, and a communal outdoor space with fire pits. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

1709 Vassar St.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode at 1709 Vassar St., which, at 404 square feet, is going for $975 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and other features. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

7553 Kirby Dr.




Then there's this 567-square-foot apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 7553 Kirby Dr., listed at $1,150 / month. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings with ceiling fans. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Amenities offered in the complex include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and more.

32101 Louisiana St.




Listed at $1,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 32101 Louisiana St. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

5755 Hermann Park Dr.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 5755 Hermann Park Dr., is listed for $1,285 / month for its 619 square feet of space. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

As for building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, an outdoor kitchen with grills, a media room with six TVs and a coffee bar.

---

