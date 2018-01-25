REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In The Kingwood Area, Houston

Finding a quality option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're looking for a new spot to live on a budget.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Kingwood Area look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Kingwood Area via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

2921 Sycamore Springs Dr., #2756




Listed at $775 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2921 Sycamore Springs Dr., is 9.3 percent less than the $854 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in the Kingwood Area.

In the building, you can anticipate a swimming pool, outdoor space and a cabana. The unit comes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a large closet, and granite countertops.

Pets are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

23423 US-59, #7743




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 23423 US-59, is listed for $810 / month. Building amenities include a fitness center, a residents lounge, a swimming pool, a business center and outdoor space.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a dishwasher and ample natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the complete listing here.)

4855 Magnolia Cove Dr., #2760




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4855 Magnolia Cove Dr., which is going for $810 / month. In the unit, look for a mix of carpet and hardwood floors, ceilings fans, a deck, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher.

Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)

938 Kingwood Dr., #4541




Then there's this apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 938 Kingwood Dr., listed at $849 / month. Building amenities include a fitness center, outdoor space, a billiards room, and a residents lounge.

In the unit, look for carpeting, ample natural light, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. No pets allowed. (See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHouston
REAL ESTATE
First man-made crystal lagoon in Texas opening on Thursday
Harvey's flood forced Meyerland homeowners to leave or lift
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Michael Phelps to help debut 'crystal lagoon' in Humble
Beyoncé's childhood home up for sale in southeast Houston
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Adult bookstore employee raped during robbery
Teen killed in road rage crash, investigators say
3 Texas seniors arrested for plotting guns and bomb at school
HOT SPOT: GQ coins Houston new capital of Southern cool
Kroger Company to phase out plastic bags at all stores
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Texas football player, 13, dies after becoming unresponsive
New BCycle stations make it easier to bike to class
Show More
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
FREE MONEY! Score scholarship cash for college
32 children's meds recalled for possible contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making the rounds
Benefit today for HPD officer injured in golf cart accident
More News