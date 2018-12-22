REAL ESTATE

Check out today's cheapest rentals in Neartown - Montrose, Houston

737 Stanford St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Neartown - Montrose is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Neartown - Montrose look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Neartown - Montrose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

4207 Mt Vernon St.






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 4207 Mt Vernon St., is also listed for $795/month for its 630 square feet of space.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1401 Kipling St.






Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1401 Kipling St., listed at $895/month.

In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

2420 McDuffie St.






And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2420 McDuffie St., which is going for $915/month.

The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the listing here.)

2301 W. Dallas St.






Listed at $1,025/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2301 W. Dallas St.

The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and deck, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

737 Stanford St.






To wrap things up, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 737 Stanford St. It's also being listed for $1,025/month.

In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and deck, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHouston
REAL ESTATE
Renting in Houston: What will $1,200 get you?
Renting in Houston: What will $700 get you? | Hoodline
Renting in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area: What will $1,500 get you? | Hoodline
Renting in Houston: What will $1,100 get you? | Hoodline
More Real Estate
Top Stories
2 men linked to death of couple believed to be in Houston
Dealership fire causes transformer to explode
Man dies after being found shot inside car
At least 62 killed, 20 missing after tsunami hits Indonesia
Woman's car targeted for presents days before Christmas
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
A very Houston version of 12 Days of Christmas
5 things to know about a government shutdown
Show More
5-year-old out of hospital nearly 7 months after shooting
Houston's new Instagram-worthy exhibition
Houston area football championship playoffs come to end
Man survives being impaled by pole after crash in Pasadena
Student gives teacher all of the marshmallows from her cereal
More News