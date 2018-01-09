Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Meyerland Area, Houston

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Meyerland Area via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
5505 Pine St., #1459
Listed at $600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5505 Pine St., is 26.8 percent less than the $820 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Meyerland Area. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpet. The kitchen has granite counter tops, and there's plenty of natural lighting. (See the complete listing here.)
9700 Glenfield Ct., #1433
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 9700 Glenfield Ct., is listed for $635 / month. The building offers a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the unit, expect carpeting and good storage space. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
5410 N Braeswood Blvd., #C113
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5410 N Braeswood Blvd., which, at 714 square feet, is going for $635 / month. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a business center, gated entry and a fitness center. In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find hardwood flooring and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. (See the full listing here.)