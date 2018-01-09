REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Meyerland Area, Houston

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Meyerland Area look like these days--and what might you get for the price?


We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Meyerland Area via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

5505 Pine St., #1459




Listed at $600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5505 Pine St., is 26.8 percent less than the $820 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Meyerland Area. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpet. The kitchen has granite counter tops, and there's plenty of natural lighting. (See the complete listing here.)

9700 Glenfield Ct., #1433




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 9700 Glenfield Ct., is listed for $635 / month. The building offers a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the unit, expect carpeting and good storage space. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

5410 N Braeswood Blvd., #C113




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5410 N Braeswood Blvd., which, at 714 square feet, is going for $635 / month. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a business center, gated entry and a fitness center. In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find hardwood flooring and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
