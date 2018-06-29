HOUSING MARKET

$97 million Palo Alto home is most expensive for sale in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Business Insider says a home in Palo Alto is the most expensive home now for sale in the Bay Area. Asking price -- just under $97 million. (Photo by REX Real Estate)

PALO ALTO, California --
Want to live like a tech billionaire? We have the perfect home for you.

Business Insider says a home in Palo Alto is the most expensive home now for sale in the Bay Area. Asking price -- just under $97 million.

The home has 20 rooms including a poker room, pizza room, spa and social room for hosting large executive corporate retreats.

There's an ice rink and other rooms just for sports fans.
There's also 60 parking spaces for you and all your friends.

REX Real Estate estimates with 20 percent down, this home will cost you about $490,000 a month.

VIDEO: DRONEVIEW7 gets sneak peek at pricey Bay Area mansion
EMBED More News Videos

DroneView 7 got a birds-eye view of a multi-million dollar mansion now on the market in San Francisco's famed Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatehousing marketbay areahousingdistractionabc7 originalsbuzzworthyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Report: $117K a year considered 'low income' in some Bay Area counties
Survey: 40 percent of Bay Area residents are thinking of leaving
DRONEVIEW7 gets sneak peek at pricey Bay Area mansion
HOUSING MARKET
Famed backyard waterpark in Conroe hits market for $2.8M
VIRAL LISTING: Dinosaur helps realtor sell home
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Condemned Fremont home sells for $1.2 million
More housing market
REAL ESTATE
Harvey's flood forced Meyerland homeowners to leave or lift
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Michael Phelps to help debut 'crystal lagoon' in Humble
Beyoncé's childhood home up for sale in southeast Houston
Famed backyard waterpark in Conroe hits market for $2.8M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News