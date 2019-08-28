Real Estate

Astros' Josh Reddick buys Crosby mansion with lazy river

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick purchased a massive house in Crosby.

The luxury home even has its own waterpark.

The estate features a 2,462-square-foot entertainment wing and a huge pool enveloped by a lazy river, waterfall grotto, slide, and stocked pond.

The home has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and six half baths.

It even has a big mist system built in to keep mosquitoes away.

The house was originally listed at $2.5 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatecrosbyhoustonpoolmansionhomereal estate
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stepdaughter and boyfriend arrested in man's stabbing: sheriff
Man feels 'betrayed' after ex-wife charged with bigamy
Woman flees salon without paying for $2,000 worth of Botox
Popeyes runs out of chicken sandwiches amid Chicken Wars
J.J. Watt offers chance to win $100,000 and a brand new truck
Woman who played dead while family was killed takes stand
Girl with special needs unable to get to school over address
Show More
Couple with special needs engaged after heartwarming proposal
Nurse tech sexually assaults unconscious hospital patients
Some rain and heat relief this week
Man pleads guilty to hiding camera in United jet bathroom
Massive inferno engulfs Philadelphia church; blaze now under control
More TOP STORIES News