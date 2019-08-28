Astros' Josh Reddick buys Crosby mansion with lazy river

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick purchased a massive house in Crosby.
The luxury home even has its own waterpark.
The estate features a 2,462-square-foot entertainment wing and a huge pool enveloped by a lazy river, waterfall grotto, slide, and stocked pond.
The home has eight bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and six half baths.
It even has a big mist system built in to keep mosquitoes away.
The house was originally listed at $2.5 million.
