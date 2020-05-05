Real Estate

These 3 Houston suburbs are some of the best places to live in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- Spring is here, which means it's home shopping season, and this might help narrow down your search.

Real estate review site Niche compiled information from its users and data from the U.S. Census Bureau to grade neighborhoods and suburbs on factors including quality of schools, crime rates, housing trends, job market, amenities, and more. After all that calculating, three Houston suburbs - Greatwood, Cinco Ranch, and New Territory - were named among the 10 best places in all of Texas to live for 2019.

Coming in at No. 6, Greatwood gets an overall A-plus rating from Niche. The suburb (population 12,437) scores mostly As (public schools, housing, being good for families, jobs, diversity, and health and fitness); some Bs (in cost of living, outdoor activities, nightlife, and weather); and one C (commute). The suburb's median home value is $322,000, median rent is $2,000, and median household income is $148,047.

For the complete list, visit our partners at Houston Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonschoolshousinghousing marketreal estatefinancehouston culturemap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves leave empty handed in ATM heist at Houston museum
Morning showers followed by sunshine this morning
Blue Angels to fly over Houston area today
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here.
Clerk kills suspect during attempted robbery in NE Houston
Kingwood native will fly over Houston with the Blue Angels
Owner, armed men held after bar reopens despite Texas' order
Show More
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
Beyoncé, mom Tina help increase COVID-19 testing for minorities
Man who lost job finds new gig through ABC13 virtual job fair
Man shot 6 times while sitting in his car in SW Houston
Harry, Meghan celebrate Archie's 1st birthday with charity video
More TOP STORIES News