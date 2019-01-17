It's no secret that Houston is one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. And while white-hot areas such as The Heights, Crestwood, and West University are all the buzz, the Bayou City boasts myriad neighborhoods that are perfect for discerning and value-minded prospective buyers.Just where are these hot spots? For its Hottest Neighborhoods of 2019 list, real estate websitefeatured three neighborhoods each in many of the largest metro areas in the U.S., compiled with Redfin user data and agent insights from November 2018.The neighborhoods below are poised to become "some of the most desirable places in the country in the coming year," according to Redfin. The site measured metrics such as median sale price in the area compared to metro median, number of days on market, and percent that sold above list price.For the full list, please visit